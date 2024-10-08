Commandos: Origins releases an exclusive demo level

If you've been anticipating the return of the Commandos style of real-time strategy, then you'll be happy to hear a demo is out now on Windows PC, Steam, and Xbox Series X/S. Claymore Game Studios has outlined a little bit more about the demo in a blog post.

Instead of just getting to play one of the levels from the game, this mission "serves as a sneak peek into the intricate gameplay mechanics and stealth tactics that await in the full release." It sees the Green Beret and the Marine try to sabotage a German radar system during WW2.

With beautiful backdrops, and plenty of in-depth missions to go over, Commandos: Origins looks set to be a solid return for the franchise. If you want to hear more about the game, check out our interview with the devs below: