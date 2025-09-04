Commandos: Origins is coming to PS4 and Xbox One in a couple of weeks

HQ

Claymore Game Studios has announced that it will soon be expanding the array of platforms that Commandos: Origins is available on. Adding to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, in a couple of weeks last-gen players can join in on the action.

Starting from September 17, we should expect the stealth-tactical game to debut on PS4 and Xbox One as well. It will be a digital-only release, one that will set prospective buyers back €59.99|£59.99|$49.99, with Xbox players even getting access to Smart Delivery meaning you can play the game on both platforms regardless of which version you buy.

As for why the game is now coming to last-gen platforms, Claymore studio director Jürgen Reusswig explains: "We know that many of our fans have been with the Commandos series for decades — and a significant number of them are still playing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. By bringing Commandos: Origins to last-gen consoles, we're honoring that legacy and making sure no one gets left behind."

