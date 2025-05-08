Commandos creators set to join forces again, 25 years later

Commandos may not be back with the strength of yesteryear, but at least its spirit is still alive and inspiring other developers even 27 years after its release. Now it's the turn of Commandos Origins, developed by German studio Claymore Games, to wield the franchise's weapons, but the game was born and had its heyday in Spain in the late 1990s. The Commandos franchise was for many years the most important Spanish video game globally, and its creators at Pyro Studios were pioneers in the development of the still embryonic internet phenomenon, although it was not a bed of roses.

After the second instalment of Commandos, Commandos 2: Men of Courage, the studio's founders decided to go their separate ways. Gonzo Suárez would try his luck with Arvirago, developing a project for two years for Atari, until it finally collapsed, while brothers Ignacio and Javier Pérez tried their luck with an internet service provider company with Telefónica, which would later lead to the creation of Terra.

Since those times and until recently, the Pérez Dolset and Suárez brothers had not met again, until they recently resolved their past differences, and now Ignacio Pérez Dolset and Gonzo Suárez agreed to an interview with the microphones of OXO Museo del Videojuego, in which they acknowledged that now, after almost 25 years apart, they could join forces again to develop "something new".

The extensive interview, which reviews the entire trajectory of both developers in the creation of the Commandos franchise, can be found below, but it is at the 1:28:10 mark when interviewer Santiago Bustamante (host of the programme Fallo de Sistema on Radio 3) raises the possibility of a creative reunion of both veterans, and although they recognise that right now it is highly unlikely, they share a certain vision of what they could hope to create together again.

Gonzo Suárez: "Honestly, it would be very easy for us to do something together, and it could come about".

Ignacio Pérez Dolset: "I'd be delighted, eh? Another thing is that the opportunity arises, that we find that project that we can do (...) I'm back on the road right now".

You can find the full story of Commandos and the rise and fall of Pyro Studios below.