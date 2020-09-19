Cookies

news
Commandos 2 HD Remaster

Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD remasters hit console

Two strategy classics have made their way to pastures new.

After being released earlier this year on PC, two iconic strategic games from the late Pyro Studios have now been released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Yippee! Entertainment, Raylight Games, and Torus Games are the parties behind this revival, where the two games come together in a Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remaster Double Pack, so it's a two-for-one purchase (although they can also be purchased individually).

The remasters contain full HD graphics, revamped tutorials and campaign missions, controller support, and an integrated version of Praetorians - HD Remaster's multiplayer mode.

As for Switch players, it seems that only Commandos 2 - HD Remaster will come to the hybrid platform, with the launch window set on "winter 2020-2021".

Check out the console launch trailer below.

