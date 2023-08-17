Command & Conquer tribute Tempest Rising is now available as a demo

HQ

Everyone who has enjoyed Westwood's iconic real-time strategy game over the years can of course see all the similarities that the upcoming Tempest Rising from Slipgate Ironworks throws in the direction of Command & Conquer. Not least now that it has been rolled out in the form of a demo. We get a taste of the game's first single player mission and here at the editorial office we are downloading the demo version right now. You can download the demo here!

From the official Steam page:

Classic RTS action meets modern production and performance in Tempest Rising. Inspired by the great RTS games of the 90s and 00s, Tempest Rising offers a classic real-time strategy game with base building set in a modern day war scenario with an alternate history. It features three unique factions, each with their own approach to combat and economy, allowing for a variety of strategies for all types of players, maps with neutral buildings to conquer and neutral populations to overcome.

The gameplay is deep with a focus on strategy where skill is rewarded, and the built-in customisation options allow players to approach the game in their own way, both in single and multiplayer modes. Take on the role of commander of the highly mobile and advanced peacekeeping forces of the Global Defense Forces or the powerful and desperate Tempest Dynasty in two campaigns of 15 missions each where you can customise your army for each mission. Both armies have a common goal: to understand and control the mysterious but beneficial Tempest vines that grow unchecked across the war-torn planet Earth. But other dangers lurk in the dark, as Tempest's origins are revealed.