Command & Conquer: Combined Arms mod officially released

After four years of passionate development, the Combined Arms mod for Command & Conquer has officially been released, delivering an experience that might just fill the void left by the lack of recent official games. Created entirely within the OpenRA engine, this fan-made marvel has enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

The mod is nothing short of ambitious, offering a 34-mission campaign, five distinct factions, and a staggering 450 maps for skirmishes. Players can also dive into a competitive multiplayer mode complete with a ranking system, stats, and ladder support. It's a testament to the dedication of fans who refuse to let the iconic franchise fade into obscurity.

According to community reactions, Combined Arms not only honors the spirit of Command & Conquer but also pushes the boundaries of what mods can achieve. With free access to the game, will you be downloading it to relive the glory days of RTS?

