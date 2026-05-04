Comicon Napoli closes its 26th edition with over 183,000 visitors and nearly 500 special guests

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Comicon Napoli 2026 closed its 26th edition yesterday, reaffirming its status as the most popular pop culture event in southern Europe. The figures for this year are excellent: over 183,000 attendees between Thursday, 30 April, and Sunday, 3 May. 480 special guests, both from Italy and from all over the world. 650 events, including panels with the guests, film screenings, cosplay competitions, etc., as well as more than 520 companies and shops in attendance to bring everything (or almost everything) from the world of comics, film, television, manga, anime, Asian culture, video games, LARP, and music.

This edition of Comicon Napoli will be remembered for visits from the creator of Rat-Man, Magister Leo Ortolani, the director of Shonen Jump and editor of Dragon Ball, Kazuhiko Torishima, and the author of Vinland Saga, Mokoto Yukimura. The event also celebrated in style the presence of Troy Baker, Tomoyuki Tanaka, Jane Perry, and Krisy Rider, as well as John McGinley, Crystal Reed, and the stars of the series FROM, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Scott McCord.

Comicon Napoli has also announced that next year there will be a new edition, the 27th, taking place between 29 April and 2 May 2027, but that's not all for the Comicon organisers this year. Next month, from 26 to 28 June, Comicon Bergamo will take place, bringing the same enthusiasm for pop culture to northern Italy, and will also feature prominent figures such as the co-creator of Dragon Quest, Yūji Horii.

Are you planning to attend the upcoming Comicon Bergamo or Comicon Napoli 2027?