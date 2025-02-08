COMICON Naples 2025 celebrates its 25th anniversary with illustrious guests

HQ

In Naples, everything is ready to celebrate the 25th edition of the international pop culture festival COMICON, which will take place from 1 to 4 May 2025 at the Mostra d'Oltremare. The previous edition attracted 175,000 visitors, so this new edition promises to be one of the most important events in the comic and pop culture calendar in Europe.

One of the most viral announcements of the edition is the official poster, designed by the co-creator of the virtual band Gorillaz, Jamie Hewlett. The poster features Murphy, a young girl with a passion for pop and geek culture, reflecting the spirit of the festival, mixing irreverence, enthusiasm and rebellion.

Napoli XXV Comicon - Official poster

Tanino Liberatore, Magister 2025

Considered a tradition of the festival, each edition pays tribute to an illustrious figure from the world of comics. This year, the recognition and the title of Magister goes to Tanino Liberatore, legendary creator of the character Ranxerox, a figure of the post-punk aesthetics of the 80s and very influential for this one. Liberatore will star in a personal exhibition, as well as being the commissioner for another exhibition dedicated to an international artist.

Guests for the 25th edition of COMICON

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy the presence of big names in comics and illustrators from around the world. The list includes, among others, the following:



Darick Robertson, co-creator of The Boys.



Jon J. Muth, winner of Eisner and Caldecott awards.



Boichi, mangaka of Dr. Stone.



Arthur de Pins, creator of Zombillénium.



Paskim, Korean author of the webtoon Lost in the Cloud.



Álvaro Martínez Bueno, creator of The Nice House on the Lake.



Thomas Taylor, illustrator of the cover of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.



Career Achievement Award for Altan

Veteran Altan will receive the COMICON Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his legacy as an illustrator and cartoonist in the world of comics and his satirical illustrations.

Tickets for COMICON Naples 2025 are now available at ticket.comicon.it. The organisers promise that this is going to be a historic edition, thanks to the quality of the guests, the event's exclusive exhibitions and the array of activities that comic and pop culture lovers will not want to miss.