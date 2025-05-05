COMICON 25 Napoli concludes with record figures

HQ

The long weekend of the 25th Comicon of Naples concluded on Sunday May the 4th, a very good choice of date for a geek event. The four days of the festival brought together more than 183,000 people from all over the world, with hundreds of international guests, a large number of events and many exhibitors for the enjoyment of all fans. Also, we can consider the average age of the festival to be great news, with 60% of the attendees under the age of 25.

"Seeing hundreds of young people camped out in front of the Comicon gates the night before the festival, eager to get a meeting, a drawing or a photo with their idols, is proof that the attention we devote to content programming pays off year after year," says event chairman Claudio Curcio.

© Comicon Napoli

Highlights included meetings with Magister Tanino Liberatore, video game designer Yuji Horii, Bungo Stray Dogs authors Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa, and mangakas Shin'ichi Sakamoto and Boichi. Attendees were able to enjoy a preview of the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon or talks by Altan, (winner of the Comicon 2025 Special Award for his career), among others.

All Comicon Napoli 25 Awards

Recognitions are usually handed out at this type of event, and in the case of Comicon Napoli, awards are given to both Italian and international authors at the Saturday night gala.

In the case of the Italian comic awards, the winners were the following:



Best comic: Quando muori resta a me , by Zerocalcare.

, by Zerocalcare.

Best Italian series: 500 pierdi , by Bruno Enna and Davide Cesarello

, by Bruno Enna and Davide Cesarello

Best script: Zodiac. Un graphic memoir , by Ai Weiwei, Elettra Stamboulis and Gianluca Costantini

, by Ai Weiwei, Elettra Stamboulis and Gianluca Costantini

Best drawing: Animali domestici , by Bianca Bagnarelli

, by Bianca Bagnarelli

Best debut work: Bestie in fuga , by Daniele Kong

, by Daniele Kong

Best self-published work: Quando Succede by Alessandro Giordano



For the international participants, they were the following:



Best edition of a classic: Okinawa , by Susumu Iga

, by Susumu Iga

Best International Graphic Novel: Corpus Christi by Bea Lema

by Bea Lema

Best foreign series: Tokyo Higoro , by Taiyo Matsumoto

, by Taiyo Matsumoto

Young Readers: Gigazine #7/18 , by Sio, Dado, Fraffrog, Keison and AA.VV.

, by Sio, Dado, Fraffrog, Keison and AA.VV.

Best translation: La ragazza con il fucile, by Lina Itagaki and Marius Marcinkevičius, published by Lavieri.



But it's not all over yet. In addition to announcing the dates for next year's edition, Comicon Napoli XXVI Edizione from 30 April to 3 May 2026, we can share with you that in the coming days Gamereactor will be publishing several interviews from our on-site reporter David Caballero with some of the talent invited to the event to learn about their techniques, influences and news. Stay tuned so you don't miss them.

Who do you think has talked to our microphone? We read you.