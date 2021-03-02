Comic-Con has been cancelled for the second year running and will once again go digital

You're watching Advertisements

It has been revealed that Comic-Con will be going all digital for the second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A virtual [email protected] event will take place instead of the usual physical event July 23 - 25. Those who purchased a badge for the physical event can have it rolled over for next year's event, or alternatively, they can seek a refund here.

Announcing the cancelation, Comic-Con International said: "While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con. For this reason, we have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year's celebration as the free online [email protected] Unfortunately, the challenges of this past year and the multiple postponements of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources, so this year the online experience will be reduced to a three-day event, spanning July 23-25, 2021."

Comic-Con will hopefully return in a physical format July 20-24, 2022.

Thanks, IGN.