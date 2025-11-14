Comicbook artist Belén Ortega on her first Marvel works: "I was obsessed with deadlines" | Exclusive

HQ

Between signings and drawings for her enthusiastic fans at SDCC Málaga, we caught up with Belén Ortega, the Granada-born illustrator whose journey has made her the first Spanish female illustrator to work for Marvel and DC Comics. From her early passion for Japanese culture to her current role illustrating Wonder Woman's daughter in DC's Trinity, Ortega reflects on her career, influences, and the creative challenges along the way. All in the exclusive Gamereactor interview below.

From Granada to Osaka

Ortega's path began with a fascination for manga, which she combined with her love of Japanese culture. "I went to Japan for a year and three months on a university exchange," she recalls. "I didn't do much drawing there, but it was a life experience. It really changed me as an artist. For me, it's the perfect combination." She hopes to explore more samurai-style stories in the future, blending her artistic skills with the cultural experiences that shaped her early career.

From manga to Marvel and DC

Her leap into the American comics scene didn't happen overnight. "After my early manga work, I tried the European market, then the US market," Ortega explains. "Working for Marvel and DC opened doors for me, but my first Marvel projects were intimidating. I wasn't feeling ready yet." DC quickly became her creative home, bringing her onto the Batman family titles in 2021 and eventually onto Trinity, where she currently illustrates Wonder Woman's daughter.

Pressure and finding her voice

Ortega admits that her initial work on high-profile characters like Miles Morales and Captain Marvel came with immense pressure. "I was obsessed with deadlines, and I wasn't happy with my results," she says candidly. "At DC, I finally had the time to develop a different style, and now I feel comfortable. It's been four years."

Recognition and future projects

Her work hasn't gone unnoticed. Ortega earned an Eisner nomination for a backup story, a "short, silly, funny" project that took her by surprise. "I only can be grateful. All I get in my job is unexpected," she says. As for what's next, Ortega remains tight-lipped but hopeful. "I'm finishing Trinity next month, and I hope my next project is something I'm really passionate about."

Check out the full interview below

Check out the full interview below, with localised subtitles, to hear more from Belén Ortega about Granada, Osaka, and her journey from manga to Marvel and DC.