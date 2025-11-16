Comic writer Joe Kelly talks about exploring Spider-Man's "new status quo" and when "things get really crazy"

HQ

During our time at San Diego Comic Con Malaga recently, we had the luxury to speak with the two key creative cogs that enable Marvel Comics' latest The Amazing Spider-Man series to thrive. On top of speaking with artist Pepe Larraz about the challenges he's come across with illustrating Spider-Man, we also got to speak with writer Joe Kelly, to pick his mind about the latest series too.

During that conversation, which you can see below with localised subtitles, we inquired about what made this Spider-Man project interesting to Kelly, and likewise how the collaboration with Larraz has allowed this comic to reach new heights.

"You know, I really wanted to explore not just Spider-Man and his new status quo, but also why Peter is the way he is," Kelly began. "You know, we always just think about Uncle Ben and great power and great responsibility. But we never look at his life when he was younger. And, you know, he's an orphan, right? I mean, he's an orphan who was adopted. And so part of this first arc is we get to see what middle school Peter was like and where he was a little bit angry and why he was angry and kind of a rebel, you know, not the nerdy high school kid that we know. That was very exciting for me. And then to have that directly linked to the story in the present. So we also have, I mean, Pepe [Larraz] does an incredible... The villains in the first arc, I don't want to spoil them in case people haven't seen. There's a classic and there's one that is classic for me, but it's still relatively new. And Pepe does incredible stuff."

Kelly then discussed some of the more surprising elements in this series that began in April and how he had to get permission from Marvel to deliver these more risque ideas.

"We got to... I had to get very special permission from Marvel to do some of the scenes that we did with Peter because of his history. It's really special, even though it seems like a small thing, especially in Europe, but it was a big thing for me to get to do. So that was... You'll have to look for that one. And Aunt May, I mean, it's just Pepe's Aunt May. And that relationship with Peter is unbelievable. And then after we have our first arc and J.R. comes on, everything gets crazy. Things get really crazy. So we set this stage... When Hellgate is introduced, things get pretty wild. And I think people will be shocked."

