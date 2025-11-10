Comic veteran Joe Kelly talks about writing Marvel's Deadpool VR: "It's crazy"

HQ

Comic book fans will be all too familiar with the work of Joe Kelly, as the American writer has penned all manner of different stories over the years, including for Spider-Man, the Uncanny X-Men, Superman, Justice League, and even everyone's favourite fourth-wall breaker, Deadpool.

Kelly has been writing Deadpool stories for years, but soon a more unique challenge revolving around the character will make its arrival, with Kelly involved in a big way. We're talking about Marvel's Deadpool VR, a virtual reality action experience that puts players into the shoes of Deadpool for a bloody and violent adventure. The game is set to launch next week on Meta Quest devices on November 18, and with that being the case, we asked Kelly about what it was like working on the project.

"I just finished working on the Deadpool VR game and that's coming out pretty soon for Meta Quest. Neil Patrick Harris is Deadpool. It's crazy. There's a lot of really fun stuff in it. I'm very excited about that. It's a VR game, so it's not for everybody."

Kelly went on to discuss the challenges and differences of writing a VR game compared to traditional non-VR game experiences and even comics too.

"Yeah, I would say so. It's definitely a driven game. We have to carry you through the story. It's not like an open world. An open world with Deadpool would be quite spectacular. But it's an incredible game. Twisted Pixel are the developers. They're amazing. Great director. A lot of dialogue. A lot of replayability. I think it's going to be really fun."

Check out the full interview below with Kelly, with fully localised subtitles, for more about the writer's time working on Spider-Man.