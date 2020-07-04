Comedy Central is about to bring Beavis & Butt-Head back

You're watching Advertisements

Few things define the term "cult classic" as well as MTV's legendary duo Beavis and Butt-Head, who made their last comeback all the way back in 2011. However, Comedy Central still believes in this brain-trust according to Geektyrant, and has therefore now ordered two new seasons with Beavis and Butt-Head. The president of Entertainment & Youth Group, Chris McCarthy, had the following comment:

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central. Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

Mike Judge is once again writing, producing and voice acting. Are you looking forward to seeing these two gents again?