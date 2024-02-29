Comedian Richard Lewis has died

HQ

Tragic news emerged late Wednesday as it was confirmed that the 76 years old Richard Lewis has died in his home due to a heart attack. Most people probably know him as Larry David's friend from Curb Your Enthusiasm, but he has a long career of both stand-up, TV-series and movies (including the show Anything but Love and Mel Brooks' brilliant Robin Hood: Men in Tights).

Several colleagues and big Hollywood stars has already paid tribute to Lewis, and Larry David himself wrote this in a statement:

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Richard Lewis will reportedly show up in Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm which airs now on Max, in which he plays a somewhat twisted version of himself. We look forward to having a final laugh with this brilliant comedian, and thanks for everything.

