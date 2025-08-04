Comedian Matt Rife buys real The Conjuring and Annabelle house

HQ

It has been revealed that comedian Matt Rife has purchased and taken on ownership of the historic farmhouse located in Rhode Island, USA, which is regarded as the real life The Conjuring and Annabelle house.

Known as a popular destination for paranormal fans, the house has been bought by Rife, with the purchase including the real Annabelle doll, all with the aim to expand its tourist options by making the house available for overnight stays and even offering more museum tours.

Speaking about the purchase on Instagram, Rife explains: "I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!!

"If you know me, you know I'm obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I'm incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history.

"Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, et...

"We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place."

In other The Conjuring news, Warner Bros. recently presented another trailer for the final chapter in the horror series, with the movie slated to premiere in September.

