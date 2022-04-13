Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has passed away after long illness

HQ

Being universally loved as a comedian is really hard, as you often step on someone's toes when you deliver your jokes. Gilbert Gottfried seldom had this problem though even though he could be edgy, and was always truly funny no matter how you put it.

Unfortunately, we won't be able to laugh at more jokes from him, as his family sadly announced via Gottfried's official Twitter account that the comedian has died:

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

While we at the office will remember Gottfried for his many brilliant stand-ups during four decades, he also delivered roles such as voice acting for the smartass parrot Iago in 1992's Aladdin, doing several Comedy Central Roasts and he also did voice acting in the Kingdom Hearts franchise as well as Lego games based on DC universe - and a whole lot more.

Until the end, Gottfried had his popular Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, which had two episodes released this month. We'd like to say thank you for all the laughs, and rest in peace.