Comedian Dejontay Wings goes viral after arrest

HQ

American comedian Dejontay Wings has found himself in the spotlight after his mugshot went viral online, following his arrest on suspicion of breaking into his former workplace.

According to local police, Wings allegedly broke into Take 5 Oil Change, where he previously worked, and stole $200 from a safe. The suspect was then arrested after being spotted on surveillance cameras and identified by the company's manager based on Wings' distinctive gait.

Wings is said to have built up a large following on Instagram and TikTok through various humorous clips, but now faces charges of burglary and vandalism. The case is expected to be decided in court, but may ultimately work in his favour, precisely because of how widely his photo from the police station has been shared.