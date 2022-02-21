Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Come check which are the best selling games each year on the Japanese 3DS eShop, from 2011 to 2020

This comes after Nintendo announced the 3DS eShop would close in 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As reported last week, Wii U & Nintendo 3DS eShop will stop providing services in 2023. While Nintendo already set up a website for users to look back on their time with these services, this Japanese company decided to share more information to further reminisce about this glorious era.

Now Nintendo has revealed the best selling games on the Japanese 3DS eShop, and we get to see which are the top 15 titles each year from 2011 to 2020.

The full list is really long, so we'll just share the No.1 of each year from 2011-2020 below:


  • 2011 - Zelda: Link's Awakening

  • 2012 - Animal Crossing: New Leaf

  • 2013 - Monster Hunter 4

  • 2014- Pokemon Battle Trozei

  • 2015 - Monster Hunter X

  • 2016 - Pokemon Yellow

  • 2017 - Monster Hunter Generations

  • 2018 - Pokemon Crystal

  • 2019 - The Battle Cats POP!

  • 2020 - Animal Crossing: New Leaf

But, of course you still can visit Nintendo's official website via this link to check the full annual rankings of these years.

Come check which are the best selling games each year on the Japanese 3DS eShop, from 2011 to 2020

Thanks, Nintendoeverything



Loading next content