Come check which are the best selling games each year on the Japanese 3DS eShop, from 2011 to 2020

As reported last week, Wii U & Nintendo 3DS eShop will stop providing services in 2023. While Nintendo already set up a website for users to look back on their time with these services, this Japanese company decided to share more information to further reminisce about this glorious era.

Now Nintendo has revealed the best selling games on the Japanese 3DS eShop, and we get to see which are the top 15 titles each year from 2011 to 2020.

The full list is really long, so we'll just share the No.1 of each year from 2011-2020 below:



2011 - Zelda: Link's Awakening



2012 - Animal Crossing: New Leaf



2013 - Monster Hunter 4



2014- Pokemon Battle Trozei



2015 - Monster Hunter X



2016 - Pokemon Yellow



2017 - Monster Hunter Generations



2018 - Pokemon Crystal



2019 - The Battle Cats POP!



2020 - Animal Crossing: New Leaf



But, of course you still can visit Nintendo's official website via this link to check the full annual rankings of these years.

