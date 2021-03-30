Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
news
Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Come and watch us dominate the world in Evil Genius 2 on today's GR Live

Join us for some chaos in Rebellion's new strategy title.

It's the global launch day for Rebellion's true sequel Evil Genius 2: World Domination and to mark the occasion, we're going to be checking out the title on today's GR Live. With four Geniuses to choose from and a whole bunch of crazy endeavours to get up to, we're going to be building the lair of our dreams and causing havoc across the world as we look to create a doomsday device and rid the planet of the pesky Forces of Justice.

As per usual, join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, and if you're looking for more Evil Genius 2 content to tie you over until the stream, be sure to check out our review of the title here.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

