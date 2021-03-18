Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Come and watch the Square Enix Presents show with us on GR Live

The showcase starts at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Later today, Square Enix is hosting its Square Enix Presents - Spring 2021 showcase and to catch all the action of the event, we are going to be watching the show as it is live as part of a GR Live stream. The showcase itself is set to feature the world premiere of a new Life is Strange, as well as more news on Marvel's Avengers, Outriders, and Balan Wonderworld.

To come and join us for the show, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET to see and chat about the live event with our very own Dori. The show itself is set to be around 40-minutes long, so be sure to grab some popcorn and be ready for some hopefully exciting Square Enix-related news.

Come and watch the Square Enix Presents show with us on GR Live


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy