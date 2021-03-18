Come and watch the Square Enix Presents show with us on GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Later today, Square Enix is hosting its Square Enix Presents - Spring 2021 showcase and to catch all the action of the event, we are going to be watching the show as it is live as part of a GR Live stream. The showcase itself is set to feature the world premiere of a new Life is Strange, as well as more news on Marvel's Avengers, Outriders, and Balan Wonderworld.

To come and join us for the show, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET to see and chat about the live event with our very own Dori. The show itself is set to be around 40-minutes long, so be sure to grab some popcorn and be ready for some hopefully exciting Square Enix-related news.