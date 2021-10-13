Come and watch the Next@Acer conference with us today

English
Come and watch the [email protected] conference with us today

We'll be streaming and live commenting on the new products unveiled in the showcase.

In a few short hours, Acer will be hosting its latest conference, a show that is set to be framed around the theme, Made for Humanity. This [email protected] broadcast will seemingly focus on sustainability and eco-friendly products, as the tech company looks to tackle the challenges of e-waste and energy saving head on.

Set to begin at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST, we're going to be streaming the show on today's GR Live, where we will also be live commenting on the products and gear that are unveiled.

If all of this isn't enough to look forward to, we're also going to be hosting a 30 minute pre-show before the conference kicks off, where Ben and Magnus will be chatting and speculating about everything that we hope to see during the broadcast.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at 13:30 BST / 14:30 CEST today, to catch all of the action.

