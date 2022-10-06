Come and see if we're smarter than children on today's GR Live

Kids these days are pretty smart. But are they smarter than Gamereactor's livestream team? That's the real question. Fortunately, we'll soon know the answer, as Rebeca will be jumping into Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader on today's GR Live, where she will be testing her trivia talents on the quiz show game against its cast of ten-year-old contestants.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see if Rebeca can outwit some kids, and be dubbed 'smarter than a 5th grader'. And if you're interested in testing yourself on the game, you can do so now by picking up the quiz title on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.