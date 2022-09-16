Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

You Suck at Parking

Come and criticise our driving in You Suck at Parking on today's GR Live

We're going to be jumping into the daft racing game in a few hours.

Very recently, Happy Volcano launched its daft racing game, You Suck at Parking, bringing some bizarre and crazy challenges to fans that all revolve around, well... attempting to park a car. With the game now out in the wild and available for all to check out, we've decided that there's no better time to see what the game has to offer.

And therefore, at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be jumping into an hour of You Suck at Parking. You can, as always, come and catch the action by visiting the GR Live homepage here.

You Suck at Parking

