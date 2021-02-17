LIVE

Come and check out tonight's Nintendo Direct on GR Live

The show is set to be around 50-minutes in length.

As we reported on yesterday, tonight marks the first Nintendo Direct in a long time, so to celebrate the occasion, we're going to be streaming the event on GR Live as it is presented. The show itself is stated to be around 50-minutes in length and will offer a look at existing Nintendo titles and new ones set to release within the first half of 2021.

To come and watch the show with us, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at 10:00pm GMT / 11:00pm CET, for around one hour of Nintendo related goodness. While we don't exactly know what is to be revealed just yet, there is set to be something to do with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so make sure you are there to catch the news.

