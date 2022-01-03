Come and check out Aeterna Noctis with us on today's GR Live

HQ

We're leaping into the New Year with another edition of GR Live, where later today, we'll be checking out Aeterna Game Studios' very recent hand-drawn 2D action platformer Aeterna Noctis. Designed as a Metroidvania with challenging platforming sections and tough combat, this game asks players to jump into the shoes of the King of Darkness to explore 16 unique and connected areas, all in a bid to regain the King's lost powers.

With plenty to explore and check out, we'll be going live later today at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where Rebeca will be hosting for the typical two hours at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see this strikingly animated title for yourself, and if you're looking for a teaser of what is to come, be sure to catch the trailer for Aeterna Noctis yourself below.