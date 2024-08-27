Combine your love of eSports and Batman with the G2 Esports x Batman collection

HQ

G2 Esports have just announced their collaboration with Batman for the superhero's 85th anniversary. We've seen a lot of celebrations for one of DC's best heroes, and now you can combine your love of gaming with your appreciation for Batman.

Most of the clothes in the collection follow simple black designs, featuring the G2 logo alongside the Bat symbol. There's a t-shirt, a thick jumper, a hoodie, and a coat, all of which you can see in the images below.

You can pick up these items from the G2 Esports shop from the 2nd of September. Or, if you're in attendance at the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) Summer Finals on the 31st of August, you can grab an item there.

