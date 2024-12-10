Combine factory building with a cosy life sim in Little Rocket Lab

HQ

In the business of today's world, something that is becoming increasingly popular in our games is a cosy vibe. Little Rocket Lab seeks to apply that cosy atmosphere to a factory-building game, where you will seek to build gadgets, gizmos, and streamline your tech to make your home village a little more modern.

Akin to something like Stardew Valley, you'll have characters that you can interact with in the village, as well as plenty of ways to upgrade your factory over time. You play as aspiring engineer Morgan, who wants to build a rocket ship on the outskirts of her home town.

Each area of your quiet town provides its own set of hurdles to overcome, but with help from a few friends, and your own technical wizardry, you'll be able to work it all out when Little Rocket Lab launches on PC, Switch, and Game Pass in 2025.