Colton Herta joins Formula 2 team with eyes set on F1 in the near future

When Cadilla announced their driver line-up for 2026 in Formula 1, many were surprised by the abscence of Colton Herta, arguably the most popular American driver at IndyCar in the US. Instead, the 25-year-old was chosen as a reserve driver, giving priority, at least in the first year, to veteran drivers like Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez.

The mid-term goal, however, is to have Herta as a F1 driver, knowing that Formula 1 is getting more popular in the US and will only grow next year with the new Apple deal. And in order to better prepare him, besides acting as reserve driver for Cadillac, Herta will get mileage in Formula 2 in 2026 in Hitech, a team currently second in the 2025 constructor's standings, ahead of the last two rounds.

Herta be one of the Hitech main drivers, a British team launched ten years ago by Oliver Oakes, former Alpine Team Principal. In his first statements, he expresses his excitement for joining F2 next year, but admits his goal is "to compete at the front, continue developing as a driver, and put myself in the best possible position for a future in Formula 1."

"I 've loved my time in IndyCar and I'm proud of everything I achieved, but the opportunity to race in F2 - to compete on the Formula 1 calendar, against some of the best young drivers in the world - was one I couldn't pass up".

Herta will leave IndyCar with a respectable success, having won nine victories, 19 podiums and 16 pole positions since 2018.