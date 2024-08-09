Colossus was supposed to die in Deadpool & Wolverine

HQ

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when Deadpool & Wolverine didn't involve Logan at all. After all, it took a while for Hugh Jackman to sign on for the movie and before that, the story was completely different from the one we saw on screen. Ryan Reynolds told Collider that he originally planned to kill Colossus in the movie, however, in the movie version, the role of Colossus was very small and thus lives on.

On top of stating that Jackman agreeing to return probably saved Colossus' life, Reynolds adds: "And you see Wade step out of frame. And you would hold on the empty frame for like, maybe two minutes of his Colossus body, just excruciating. Like, something that the studio would go like, 'You can't do that!' And Wade goes, comes back into frame wearing the full Deadpool suit, and the swords, pulls them out, kicks open the door, 'Like a Prayer' starts and that MoCo shot against like, I don't know, zombies, I forget what the sort of baddie was. And it was- I loved it, and it was such a powerful sequence. But that construction is still there, but it's with Wolverine now. And obviously, you know, starts and ends much different."

Perhaps that means Colossus will have a greater role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he survived this film. What do you think?