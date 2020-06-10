Colors Live is making stylus pens designed for Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

As a Nintendo Switch owner, you might know about Colors Live, an app that allows you to draw whatever you want. If you are familiar with it, you probably noticed that it is not always very accurate. The Colors SonarPen are non-official styluses specifically designed to solve this problem and help you draw, paint and write with great accuracy.

If you are interested, you can find the Kickstarter Page here. The project has already been easily founded, but you might still find an offer you like. However, you should not wait too long before checking them out, because the styluses are set to release in August.