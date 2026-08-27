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Colorado coal mine is being converted into a solar farm with 16,000 panels

From the dirtiest kind of electricity to perhaps the cleanest.

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When it comes to energy production, few things are as dirty as coal. That's why CBS is now reporting that a coal mine in Colorado, owned by a beer manufacturer, has been converted into a solar power plant to produce significantly cleaner energy.

In total, the decommissioned mine now has 19 hectares (think 26 soccer fields) of solar cells, 16,000 of them, producing seven megawatts. This provides Molson Coors International with seven percent of its energy needs, and CEO Jim Crawford comments:

"For the last 150+ years of Golden Valley's history, we've been focused on efficiency, on seeking opportunities for improvement and sustainability."

Colorado coal mine is being converted into a solar farm with 16,000 panels

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