Colombian presidential candidate stable after shot in head during campaign event

HQ

The latest news on Colombia . We now know that opposition senator Miguel Uribe is in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery in Bogotá, following a shooting at a campaign event, according to his wife and the hospital treating him.

You might be interested:



"Miguel came out of surgery, he made it. Every hour is a critical hour. He fought his first battle, and it went well," his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona, both parents to a young son, told local media on Sunday. "This will take time."

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed the arrest of a minor allegedly involved, while the government has pledged to identify those behind the attack. Officials from several countries have condemned the incident, with tensions rising over political rhetoric.