Colombian presidential candidate stable after shot in head during campaign event

The latest news on Colombia. We now know that opposition senator Miguel Uribe is in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery in Bogotá, following a shooting at a campaign event, according to his wife and the hospital treating him.
"Miguel came out of surgery, he made it. Every hour is a critical hour. He fought his first battle, and it went well," his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona, both parents to a young son, told local media on Sunday. "This will take time."
Meanwhile, authorities confirmed the arrest of a minor allegedly involved, while the government has pledged to identify those behind the attack. Officials from several countries have condemned the incident, with tensions rising over political rhetoric.