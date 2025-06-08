Colombian presidential candidate shot in head during campaign event

HQ

The latest news on Colombia . Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a prominent conservative voice and potential presidential contender, was shot during a campaign event in Bogotá on Saturday, as confirmed by both the government and his political party.

Miguel's wife posted on X: "I am Maria Claudia Tarazona, Miguel's wife. Miguel is currently fighting for his life. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him. I ask everyone to join us in a chain of prayer for Miguel's life. I put my faith in God."

Authorities arrested a suspect shortly after the attack, which took place in a crowded park in the Fontibon neighborhood in the capital on Saturday. Uribe remains hospitalized in critical condition, while investigators work to determine who may have ordered the assault.