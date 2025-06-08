English
Colombian presidential candidate shot in head during campaign event

The conservative leader remains hospitalized as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The latest news on Colombia. Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a prominent conservative voice and potential presidential contender, was shot during a campaign event in Bogotá on Saturday, as confirmed by both the government and his political party.

Miguel's wife posted on X: "I am Maria Claudia Tarazona, Miguel's wife. Miguel is currently fighting for his life. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him. I ask everyone to join us in a chain of prayer for Miguel's life. I put my faith in God."

Authorities arrested a suspect shortly after the attack, which took place in a crowded park in the Fontibon neighborhood in the capital on Saturday. Uribe remains hospitalized in critical condition, while investigators work to determine who may have ordered the assault.

Bogota, Colombia - 14th November 2023. Miguel Uribe Turbay at the Citizen protest in front of the Ministry of Health against the Health Reform proposed by the Government of Gustavo Petro in Bogota // Shutterstock

