Colombian president Gustavo Petro demands cabinet resignations

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has shaken up his cabinet in the recent hours, when he called for the resignation of his Cabinet members in a post on X after a scathing five-hour televised critique of their performance, blaming them for delays in key projects and a lack of progress on his government's agenda.

According to recent reports, several ministers have already stepped down, including Labor Minister Gloria Ramirez, who emphasized the need for clarity in politics, and Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, who opposed the appointment of a controversial new official. For now, it remains to be seen how this shake-up will impact Petro's administration.