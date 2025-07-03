Colombian foreign minister steps down amid passport dispute

HQ

The latest news on Colombia . Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia has announced her resignation on Thursday following a disagreement over recent changes to a government contract for passport printing.

"In the last few days, decisions have been made that I do not agree with," Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia wrote in a post on X, adding that she had decided to resign out of "personal coherence and institutional respect."

Sarabia, a close ally of President Petro, cited personal and institutional principles in her decision to leave, just months after her appointment. Her departure adds further tension to an administration already facing criticism over internal management decisions.