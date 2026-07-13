Colombian footballer Jáminton Campaz goes into hiding after receiving death threats for failing to score at World Cup

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Jáminton Campaz, a Colombian footballer, did not return home with the rest of the national team and is now in hiding: nobody knows where he is (he could still be in Vancouver) because he received death threats for failing a shot at the World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland, which later resulted in the elimination of Colombia.

Campaz had a clear chance to score a goal in the 115th minute and avoid penalties, but he missed the shot. Since then, he became the target of online abuse on social media, including death treats, to the point that the Colombian Football Federation sent a statement.

"No athlete, nor any member of their camp, should be subjected to intimidation for representing their country in a sporting context", sending their solidarity to Jaminton Campaz, his family, all the players in the Colombia national team and the delegation as a whole. "Football must be a space for unity, respect, and hope — never a setting for hatred, intimidation or violence".

32 years ago, Andrés Escobar, a Colombian footballer, was murdered five days after returning home from World Cup 1994, where he scored an own goal in a defeat to the USA in the group stage.