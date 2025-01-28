Colombia strikes back at Trump's tariffs

HQ

Colombian President Gustavo Petro isn't backing down after Donald Trump slapped 50% tariffs on Colombian imports in retaliation for a standoff over deportations. Just hours after Trump's announcement, Petro fired back with his own counter-tariffs, vowing to resist U.S. pressure. In a social media post, Petro said he wouldn't be intimidated by Trump's blockade, even comparing U.S. leaders to "slaveholders" who saw Colombians as an "inferior race." The tense exchange stems from Petro's refusal to accept deportation flights from the U.S. until proper protocols were established, leading Trump to accuse him of jeopardizing U.S. safety. Petro responded by offering his presidential plane to bring deportees back with dignity. While some Latin Americans are cheering Petro's defiance, others are questioning the potential fallout from this escalating conflict.

