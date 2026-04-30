Colombia plans to cull the hippos Pablo Escobar introduced to the country

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Pablo Escobar was known for many different things, but perhaps one of the most obscure situations the Colombian drug lord was wrapped up in was the introduction of hippos to his native country. During his time as a major drug linchpin, Escobar brought hippopotamuses to the South American country, where even after his incarceration and death, the animals continue to thrive and expand in the region.

The hippos have become rather popular and well-known, but they are also a bit of a nuisance and regarded as an invasive species affecting the environment. To this end, the Colombian government has been working on dealing with the hippos, with the latest decision seemingly being to cull and euthanise the creatures, eliminating them for good, as per Sky News.

However, this decision has been met with criticism by animal activists and more, many who regard the cull as simply "murder". The catch is that this method seems to be the best possible solution as relocating the animals will simply be too costly and challenging of an affair, according to the government.

The hippos have been residing in Colombia since the 1980s when Escobar introduced them, with Senator Andrea Padilla describing the beasts as the "legacy left to us by a drug trafficker".