Colombia opts for Swedish Gripen fighter jets

HQ

The latest news on Colombia . President Gustavo Petro has announced that the country will purchase Saab 39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden, marking a bold decision after turning down offers from both the United States and France.

While the details of the deal, including its cost and number of jets, remain undisclosed, the Gripen's advanced technology offers a promising solution to the country's growing defence needs, modernizing its fleet of aging Israeli-made Kfir jets.

This move comes after a decade of deliberations over various options, including France's Rafales and the United States' F-16s. For now, it remains to be seen how this new acquisition will shape Colombia's geopolitical and military landscape.