Colombia marks 40 years since Palace of Justice siege, one of the darkest chapters in its history

Colombia is marking 40 years since the Palace of Justice siege, one of the darkest chapters in its history. The 1985 attack by the M-19 guerrilla group left more than 100 people dead, including 11 Supreme Court justices, and 11 others still missing.

The Supreme Court will hold a ceremony on Friday to honor the victims of the two-day assault, during which the army stormed the court to retake it from the rebels. Survivors and relatives say the anniversary is a reminder of their ongoing struggle for justice.

Four decades later, wounds remain open

Amelia Mantilla, whose husband, Magistrate Emiro Sandoval, was killed during the siege, says the pain has never faded. "What victims demand is the truth," she said. "They need to know what really happened and to ensure those responsible are not left unpunished."

The event remains politically sensitive. President Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 member, recently claimed that magistrates were not killed with guerrilla weapons, a statement that has reignited controversy among victims' families.