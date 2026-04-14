Colombia backs away from full 100% tariffs in dispute with Ecuador

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Gustavo Petro has reversed plans to impose blanket 100% tariffs on imports from Ecuador, stepping back from a major escalation in the ongoing trade dispute between the two neighbours.

Instead, Petro said Colombia would introduce targeted subsidies and what he described as "smart" tariffs, while ensuring that essential goods can still enter the country without heavy duties.

The decision marks a shift from last week's announcement by Colombia's trade ministry, which had proposed matching Ecuador's move to raise tariffs on Colombian goods to 100%.

The dispute has been driven by tensions over border security and drug trafficking, with Ecuador accusing Colombia of failing to take sufficient action, claims Bogotá has rejected.

Petro also signaled that Colombia would support domestic production through subsidies and redirect exports affected by Ecuador's tariffs toward other markets, including Venezuela.