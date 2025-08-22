Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Colombia: At least 18 killed and dozens injured in separate attacks

Two strikes deepen security crisis ahead of key elections.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Colombia. The country has been rocked by two deadly attacks that left multiple victims and deepened the country's worst security turmoil in years. At least 18 people have been killed and dozens wounded in two separate attacks.

In Cali, a car bomb tore through a busy street near a military aviation school, killing civilians and injuring many more. Hours earlier, a police helicopter was brought down by a drone strike in a rural area outside Medellín, leaving all officers on board dead.

Authorities blame rival dissident factions of the former Farc guerrilla movement, with officials vowing a tough response as martial law was imposed in Cali and new security measures prepared. The escalation raises fresh concerns ahead of next year's elections.

Colombia: At least 18 killed and dozens injured in separate attacks
New York, NY - September 20, 2022: Gustavo Petro Urrego President of the Republic of Colombia speaks at 77th General Assembly of the United Nations at UN Headquarters // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsColombia


Loading next content