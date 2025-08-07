Cologne to expand into a Counter-Strike 2 Major for its 2026 event

HQ

The ESL has announced that for the 2026 Counter-Strike 2 season, it will be expanding and evolving its annual Cologne-based tournament, transitioning it from an IEM tournament in late July/early August all into a massive Major that will happen in the month of June.

Yep, we won't be getting just IEM Cologne in 2026, rather it will be the IEM Cologne Major, all in an effort to celebrate a decade of hosting action in the German city. It will feature 32 of the best teams from around the world and will see a $1.25 million prize pool on hand, with all the action happening at the LANXESS arena in the city between June 2-21.

Speaking about celebrating a decade at the Cathedral of Counter-Strike with a Major, ESL FACEIT Group's director of game systems, Marc Winther, has stated: "IEM Cologne has established itself as a cornerstone of competitive Counter-Strike, with each edition featuring the best teams, unmatched energy, and the best crowd. Bringing the Major back to Cologne after a decade is a celebration of everything IEM Cologne stands for. With an extra day of live competition and more ways to connect with the fans, we look forward to making it unforgettable for the Counter-Strike community."

Will you be watching the Cologne Major next year?