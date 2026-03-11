Cologne Cathedral new entry fee sparks backlash

HQ

Plans to introduce entrance fees at Cologne Cathedral have sparked criticism in Germany, with many arguing that charging visitors could make access to the famous church socially unfair. Cathedral officials say a ticket system, expected to begin in July, is needed to help cover rising maintenance costs.

Entry for tourists is expected to cost between €12 and €15, although worshippers attending services will remain exempt. Supporters of the cathedral's preservation, including architect Barbara Schock-Werner, warn that high prices could prevent many people from visiting one of the country's most important religious landmarks.

As she states (via The Guardian): "I would find that unfair to the people of Cologne and the surrounding region. If only the well-off can afford to go into a church, I think that's socially unjust. There must also be non-commercial spaces. People shouldn't have to pay for everything - least of all for visiting a church."

Cathedral authorities say maintaining the historic building now costs about €16 million a year, while income has fallen short in recent years. Built between 1248 and 1880 and designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996, the cathedral attracts roughly six million visitors annually.