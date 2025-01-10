Colman Domingo takes centre stage as host in The Running Man remake

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo has been cast as the flamboyant host in the upcoming remake of The Running Man, according to Deadline. The film, based on Stephen King's novel, reimagines the brutal game show where contestants fight for survival, with Glen Powell playing Ben Richards, the desperate man forced to compete. Domingo follows in the footsteps of Richard Dawson, who brought the character to life in the 1987 original. With a star-studded cast including Katy O'Brian and Daniel Ezra, the remake promises to offer a new twist on King's dystopian vision.

Will this adaptation capture the grit and spectacle of the classic?