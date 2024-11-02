Colman Domingo must prove his innocence in November

Netflix will be looking to close out the month of November with one last major addition. This will be the thriller series The Madness, a show that stars Colman Domingo in the lead role of a media pundit who upon discovering a murder deep in the Poconos, must fight to prove his innocence in the crime.

The series will be coming to Netflix on November 28, and as per the official plot, we're told: "The Madness stars Domingo as media pundit Muncie Daniels, who must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the woods of the Poconos mountains. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family — and his lost ideals — in order to survive."

The Madness will also star Gabreille Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and Thaddeus J. Mixon, with Stephen Belber behind-the-scenes and regarded as the creator and co-showrunner alongside executive producer VJ Boyd.

Check out the first teaser for The Madness below.