Colman Domingo didn't want to play Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A while back, after Jonathan Majors lost the role of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following a slate of allegations levied against the actor by a former partner, the big question then became who would take over the position of the next big bad villain, following an Infinity Saga headlined by Josh Brolin's Thanos. For a short period, rumours started swirling with many actors being noted as replacements for the Kang role, one of which was Colman Domingo, who has now addressed these rumours in an interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

Domingo stated: "After a while, when it was constantly in the press and on places like Twitter, I was like 'wait a minute, is this true, am I being talked about for Kang?' So, I literally called up my team and said 'are you guys having conversations that I don't know anything about? Are you guys being cagey or what?' And they weren't and I don't think so, but there had been conversations of me coming into Marvel in some way, so we did follow up with a sit down meeting with the heads of Marvel.

"So, I did do that. And we talked openly about the landscape of Marvel and even like the Kang rumours, and I personally knew that like... Listen, I'm all about energy and I just want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy, but I feel like I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop. Something didn't feel right about me... would I replace someone? No, I want to build something from the ground up that's my own."

Domingo did mention that he is enjoying his time playing Norman Osbourne in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but does also want to cross the boundary and eventually also appear in a live-action Marvel role. Could that potentially include a multiversal version of the Oscorp boss? Who knows.

One thing that is for certain is that Marvel has since moved on from Kang and instead looked at Robert Downey Jr. again, who will appear in the next Avengers films as a version of Doctor Doom, the first of which is known as Doomsday and will be filming in the UK from next month.