Collision in the North Sea raises environmental fears

Fires continue to rage after a dramatic collision between the Stena Immaculate, a tanker carrying jet fuel for the United States military, and the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship Solong (via Reuters).

The crash, which occurred off the north-eastern coast of England, released jet fuel into the North Sea and sparked a fierce fire still burning hours later. Adding to the tension, the Solong was transporting toxic sodium cyanide, a dangerous chemical.

Crews were rescued, but one person remains missing. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation with a range of containment measures, though it's still unclear how much of the dangerous cargo has entered the water.

The region, known for its rich marine life and ecosystems, is under threat as the incident unfolds, with concerns growing over the potential damage. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.