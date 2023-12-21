Collector's Edition of Blasphemous II, on sale in 2024, is now available for pre-order

HQ

Last September, Selecta Play announced that it is preparing a physical collector's edition of The Game Kitchen's latest hit, Blasphemous II.

In addition to the full version of Blasphemous 2 on the platform of your choice, the Collector's Edition will include a steelbook with exclusive artwork, a printed instruction manual created by the developers along with a thank you letter from The Game Kitchen team, a 'Marca del Martitio' metal coin, three art cards with new artwork, two CDs of music composed by Carlos Viola along with a collector's CD sleeve with a code to download the digital soundtrack, a printed game guide with over 60 pages of Blasphemous lore, an art book and a certificate of authenticity, all in a specially created collector's box with premium finish.

But we won't tell you any more, because you can see it in both the image and the new trailer below. In the meantime, be sure to check out our review of Blasphemous II to help you get your penance on track.